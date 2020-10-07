New Delhi, October 7: India’s coronavirus tally crossed 67 lakh mark after 72,049 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours. Till now, 67,57,132 people have contracted COVID-19 in the country. A total of 986 people also succumbed to the deadly virus since Tuesday morning, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 1,04,555. India COVID-19 Recovery Rate 84 PerCent; 77 Per Cent Active Cases in 10 States: Health Secretary.

Active COVID-19 cases in India further declined to 9,07,883 as over 82,000 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 57,44,694 people have discharged or migrated to other countries until now. India’s recovery rate is over 84 percent.

India's #COVID19 tally crosses 67-lakh mark with a spike of 72,049 new cases & 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 67,57,132 including 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,04,555 deaths: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/v1A8Kb9O5m — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday conducted 11,99,857 samples tested for COVID-19. Till now, a total of 8,22,71,654 samples were tested in the country until October 6. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country. COVID-19 Active Cases Maintained Below 10-Lakh Mark for Past Two Weeks, Says Health Ministry.

11,99,857 samples tested for #COVID19 on 6th October. Total 8,22,71,654 samples tested in the country up to 6th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/nWpwzVS3Ax — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Till now, 14,65,911 have contracted COVID-19 in this western state of India. The death toll also mounted to 38,717. State’s recovery rate improved to 80.48 percent on Tuesday after 17,141 COVID-19 patients recovered. According to Maharashtra Health Ministry, 247,023 active cases currently present in the state. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are other worst-hit states of the country.

As per the Union Health Ministry, in 10 states, 77 percent of the active cases are concentrated out of which three states account for 50 per cent active cases. It further stated that 48 percent of COVID-related deaths were reported from 25 districts in the country. Out of 25 districts, 15 districts are from Maharashtra

