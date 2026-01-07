Mumbai, January 7: IndiGo, India’s largest airline, reached a historic milestone today, January 7, 2026, as it took delivery of the country’s first Airbus A321XLR (Extra Long Range) aircraft. The jet arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after 3:00 PM, marking a pivotal shift in the carrier’s transition from a regional player to a long-haul contender. With a range of up to 8,700 kilometres, the A321XLR will allow the low-cost carrier to fly non-stop to destinations in Southern Europe and East Asia that were previously out of reach for its narrow-body fleet.

The induction of the A321XLR comes at a strategic moment for IndiGo as it looks to stabilise operations following a period of network disruptions in late 2025. This is the first of 69 XLR aircraft ordered by the airline, which currently dominates the Indian domestic market.

India's First A321XLR Aircraft Arrives in Delhi, Says IndiGo

Touchdown in Delhi! India's first A321 XLR has finally made its way home. #golndiGo #A321XLR pic.twitter.com/iroMxbfS8N — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 7, 2026

A321XLR's Inaugural Routes: Connecting India and Greece

IndiGo has wasted no time in charting the aircraft's first commercial services. The airline has officially announced that the A321XLR will debut on direct flights between India and Greece, making it the only Indian carrier to offer non-stop connectivity to the Mediterranean nation.

Scheduled services are set to begin later this month:

Mumbai to Athens: Starting January 23, 2026.

Delhi to Athens: Starting January 24, 2026.

The airline will operate three weekly flights from each hub, totalling six weekly services to Athens. This move is seen as a direct challenge to premium carriers, offering a more affordable point-to-point option for tourists and business travellers.

A Dual-Class Cabin for Long-Haul Comfort

To accommodate the seven-to-eight-hour journey times the Airbus A321XLR will facilitate, IndiGo has introduced a refined cabin product. Moving away from its traditional all-economy setup, the new aircraft features the "IndiGoStretch" business class cabin.

IndiGoStretch (Business Class): 12 seats in a 2x2 configuration, featuring a 44-inch seat pitch, a 6-inch recline, and dedicated calf rests.

Economy Class: 183 seats with an upgraded 31-inch pitch and extra padding for improved comfort on long flights.

In-flight Amenities: The aircraft is equipped with seatback device holders, universal power ports, and a new digital entertainment platform powered by Bluebox, allowing passengers to stream content to their own devices.

Operational Efficiency and Future Strategy

The A321XLR is designed to bridge the gap between small narrow-body jets and massive wide-body aircraft. It offers 30 per cent lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous-generation competitors, allowing IndiGo to test "thin" long-haul routes - those with enough demand to fill a 200-seat plane but not a 300-plus-seat wide-body.

CEO Pieter Elbers described the arrival as a "symbolic milestone of India's aviation ascent." While Athens is the inaugural destination, the airline is reportedly evaluating further expansions into Rome, Seoul, and even Perth, Australia, as more XLRs join the fleet throughout 2026 and 2027.

