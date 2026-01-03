New Delhi, January 3: India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has introduced a special customer support initiative called ‘Gesture of Care’ (GoC) to assist passengers impacted by widespread flight delays and cancellations earlier this month. The move follows major operational disruptions between December 3 and December 5, 2025, which left several travellers facing long delays or cancelled journeys.

Under the initiative, IndiGo will issue IndiGo Compensation Vouchers worth INR 10,000 per eligible passenger, split into two vouchers of INR 5,000 each. The airline said the programme is aimed at acknowledging the inconvenience caused and rebuilding passenger trust. IndiGo Fiasco: Govt Cuts Airline’s Flights by 10% Due to Crisis.

Who is Eligible for the IndiGo Compensation Voucher?

Passengers qualify if their flight was delayed or cancelled between 12 noon on December 3 and the end of December 5, 2025. To be eligible, the disruption must have occurred within four hours of the scheduled departure, with the total delay exceeding three hours. Infants and minors are also covered, with vouchers issued to their parent or legal guardian. IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Centre Launches Nationwide Airport Checks As Airline's Disruption Triggers High-Level Review (See Pics).

Key details of the GoC travel vouchers

• Compensation: INR 10,000 per passenger (two vouchers of INR 5,000)

• Issuance: Per passenger, including group bookings

• Validity: 12 months from the date of issue

• Usage: Flights and add-ons such as meals, seat selection and excess baggage

• Restrictions: No blackout dates or fare-class limits

• Delivery: Sent via email through a secure link

IndiGo said eligible passengers will receive their IndiGo Compensation Voucher automatically, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to customer care during operational challenges.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

