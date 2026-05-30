Is There Sunday Mega Block on May 31, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Harbour, Transharbour, Uran and Western Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, May 30: Mumbai's suburban railway network will undergo mega blocks on Sunday, May 31, 2026, mainly impacting the Central and Harbour Lines. These blocks have been scheduled to carry out essential maintenance of tracks, signalling systems and railway infrastructure.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and expect diversions, service suspensions and delays on affected sections.

Central Line

A mega block will be operated on the CSMT Mumbai-Vidyavihar Up and Down Slow Lines from 10:55 am to 3:55 pm.

• DOWN slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10:48 am to 3:45 pm will be diverted on the DOWN fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar, halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations before being re-diverted to the slow line at Vidyavihar.

• UP slow line services departing Ghatkopar from 10:19 am to 3:52 pm will be diverted on the UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT, halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Passengers may experience minor delays during the block period. Mumbai CNG Price Hike: MGL Raises Prices by INR 2 per Kg, Check Latest Rates.

Harbour Line

A mega block will be carried out on the Kurla-Vashi Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm.

• DOWN Harbour services towards Vashi, Belapur and Panvel departing CSMT from 10:34 am to 3:36 pm will remain suspended.

• UP Harbour services towards CSMT departing Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 10:17 am to 3:47 pm will remain suspended.

Special services will operate between CSMT-Kurla and Vashi-Panvel during the block period.

Harbour Line passengers will be permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm during the block.

Transharbour Line

No mega block has been announced. Services will run normally.

Uran Line

No mega block has been announced. Services will remain unaffected.

Western Line

No mega block has been announced. All services will operate as per schedule.

There is a Sunday mega block in Mumbai on May 31, 2026, affecting the Central and Harbour lines, while the Transharbour, Uran and Western lines will remain unaffected.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (M Indicator). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).