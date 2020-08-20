Bengaluru, August 20: Amid the speculations of privatisation in Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO Chief K Sivan on Thursday said that there is no privatisation of ISRO. However, the ISRO Chief stated that the whole mechanism is enabling private people to carry out space activities.

Speaking to the media, ISRO Chief K Sivan said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "There have been many misconceptions like privatisation of ISRO. I want to state that there is no privatisation of ISRO. In fact, the whole mechanism is enabling private people to carry out space activities, which otherwise are done by ISRO." ISRO and IISc Bengaluru Develop Sustainable Process to Make Space Bricks For Moon.

Here's what K Sivan said:

Stating that space sector reforms are not aimed at privatisation of ISRO, Sivan said, "In fact, the activities of ISRO are going to increase and ISRO will be able to better utilise its resources in taking up developmental as well as capacity building activities of the government, rather than the routine production activity." Earlier on June 24, the Union Cabinet approved the participation of the private sector in the entire range of space activities.

