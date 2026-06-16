Jaipur Latest News Today on June 16th, 2026: CJP Protest, Water Crisis, JDA Demolitions & AI Traffic System

Jaipur, June 16: Jaipur is navigating a busy news cycle today, with significant developments in civic infrastructure, public safety, and political activism. The city continues to grapple with a severe water crisis, while urban development initiatives are moving forward with demolition drives. Additionally, the launch of an AI-powered traffic system marks a step towards modernizing city management, alongside ongoing discussions and incidents related to education and public order.

Top Stories

Cockroach Janta Party Founder Slapped During Jaipur Protest, Six Detained

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was reportedly assaulted and slapped during a protest at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur on Monday, June 15, 2026. The protest was held against alleged education irregularities, leading to the detention of six individuals. Arjun Pandit was identified as the individual who slapped Dipke, with Dipke alleging involvement of RSS members. The individuals involved in the assault were later granted bail. Mumbai Latest News Today on June 16th, 2026: Monsoon Delay, Water Crisis & Andheri Fire.

Jaipur Grapples with Severe Water Crisis Amidst Leaking Bisalpur Pipeline

Jaipur is facing a severe water crisis due to significant infrastructure issues, including 33 major leaks in the 17-year-old Bisalpur pipeline. Despite the Bisalpur Dam being full, a lack of long-term planning is reportedly hindering efforts to meet the escalating water demands of 2026. This ongoing problem highlights critical challenges in the city's water supply management.

JDA Demolishes Structures for Mansarovar-Mangliyawas Road Widening Project

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) conducted a demolition drive on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in the Mansarovar-Mangliyawas area. This action was taken to clear obstructions for a crucial 100-foot road widening project, aimed at improving urban connectivity and traffic flow within Jaipur. Chennai Latest News Today on June 16th, 2026: Power Cuts, Police Transfers & Crime Surge.

Rajasthan's First AI-Powered Traffic Awareness System Goes Live in Jaipur

Jaipur has launched Rajasthan's first AI-powered traffic awareness system, which went live on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. This innovative system utilizes AI cameras at traffic signals to detect violations within 12 seconds and display the numbers of vehicles with pending challans on LED screens, aiming to enhance traffic discipline and enforcement.

Crime & Safety

Woman Arrested for Alleged Murder of 5-Year-Old Girl in Harmara

A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Jaipur's Harmara area on Monday, June 15, 2026, for the alleged murder of a five-year-old girl. Police reportedly stated that the motive was jealousy over her husband's interactions with the victim's mother.

Businessman Murdered in Jaipur, Accused Sought Car for Disposal

A video reportedly surfaced in Jaipur showing the aftermath of a businessman's murder, where the accused allegedly placed the body in a car trunk and washed their hands. It was also reported that an acquaintance had asked for their vehicle, which was then used in connection with the incident.

Owner of Illegal Firecracker Factory Arrested After Fatal Blast

The individual responsible for operating an illegal firecracker factory in Jaipur, which resulted in eight fatalities from a blast, has been arrested. This arrest, made on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, follows investigations into the tragic incident.

Illegal Hukka Party Raided in Malviya Nagar Club

Police conducted a raid on a late-night hukka party being held at a club in Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. This operation highlights ongoing efforts by authorities to enforce regulations regarding public gatherings and establishments.

Civic & Urban Affairs

Jaipur Nagar Nigam Seals Four Institutions Over Fire Safety Lapses

The Jaipur Nagar Nigam sealed four institutions for a period of 180 days on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. This action was taken due to the establishments' failure to obtain fire No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) and a disregard for essential safety standards, emphasizing the city's commitment to public safety regulations.

Jaipur Identified Among World's Top 50 Heat-Risk Cities

Jaipur has been identified as one of the world's 50 most at-risk cities for heat, registering a 0.70 heat risk score. Reports on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, highlighted the city's weak 'coping capacity' in dealing with extreme heat, underscoring the need for enhanced climate resilience strategies.

Swadeshi Shilp Utsav Offers Affordable Shopping in Jaipur

The Swadeshi Shilp Utsav is currently underway in Jaipur, providing a significant opportunity for women to engage in affordable shopping. The festival, reported on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, celebrates indigenous crafts and promotes local artisans.

Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief to Rajasthan, Flights Diverted to Jaipur

Rajasthan is experiencing pre-monsoon showers, with 45% of June's expected rainfall already completed by Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Light rain is forecast for today, with strong thunderstorms expected tonight. Additionally, four flights were diverted to Jaipur due to adverse weather conditions in Bikaner and Sikar.

Education & Technology

Rajasthan University Cancels MA Sociology Exam Due to Question Paper Error

Rajasthan University in Jaipur made a significant error by distributing answer keys instead of question papers to MA Sociology students. This major oversight, reported on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, led to the immediate cancellation of the examination, causing disruption for many students.

VGU Jaipur to Launch Rajasthan's First Generative AI Campus with Google Cloud

VGU Jaipur is set to launch Rajasthan's first Generative AI Campus, partnering with Google Cloud. This initiative, reported on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, signifies a major step in advancing artificial intelligence education and research within the state, positioning Jaipur as a hub for emerging technologies.

Accidents & Aviation

Fatal Road Accidents Claim Lives in Jaipur

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a tragic incident occurred on Jaipur's Sikar Road where a mother and son were crushed by a tanker. Separately, a high-speed car accident in Jaipur resulted in the death of a youth, with one friend injured and two others reportedly fleeing the scene, and cash scattered on the road.

Emergency Flight Landings Reported in Jaipur

Jaipur International Airport experienced two emergency landings recently. On the morning of Monday, June 15, 2026, a full flight departing from Jaipur was forced to return within 30 minutes due to a bird hit affecting one of its engines. Separately, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, an Indigo flight traveling from Delhi to Mumbai made an emergency landing in Jaipur due to a passenger's health deteriorating onboard.

Weather & Outlook

Mainly Overcast Skies Expected Across Jaipur, High Near 36°C

Jaipur is experiencing a clear sky with current temperatures around 30.4°C. The forecast for today, June 16th, 2026, predicts mainly overcast skies with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 36°C. Residents should be prepared for changing conditions throughout the day.

Weather: Clear sky — 30.4°C. Today: Overcast, 26°C – 36°C.

Jaipur Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Jaipur moves forward, attention remains on the resolution of its persistent water issues and the impact of new technological implementations in traffic management. Public safety concerns continue to be a focus for authorities, while educational institutions and civic bodies work to address their respective challenges. Residents are encouraged to stay informed on these critical developments affecting daily life and the city's future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).