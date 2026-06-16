Chennai Latest News Today on June 16th, 2026: Power Cuts, Police Transfers & Crime Surge

Chennai: Chennai is experiencing a day marked by significant administrative changes and critical civic issues. Residents across various areas are facing scheduled power outages due to essential maintenance, while the state government has announced a major reshuffle of senior police officers. The city is also grappling with a concerning surge in reported crimes, particularly those against women and children, prompting heightened attention from authorities.

Top Stories

Scheduled Power Cuts Across Chennai for Essential Maintenance

Various areas in Chennai are experiencing scheduled power cuts today, June 16, 2026, from 9 am to 2 pm. These outages are due to essential maintenance work being carried out by the electricity department to ensure reliable power supply. Mumbai Latest News Today on June 16th, 2026: Monsoon Delay, Water Crisis & Andheri Fire.

Tamil Nadu CM Orders ₹15,032 Crore Power Infrastructure Boost

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on June 16, 2026, ordered the establishment of 231 new electricity substations across the state at a cost of ₹15,032 crore. The initiative also includes the appointment of 15,058 workers to strengthen the power infrastructure, with projects worth ₹2,275 crore specifically allocated for Chennai.

56 Senior IPS Officers Transferred Across Tamil Nadu

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu government on June 16, 2026, transferred 56 senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. This move aims to enhance law enforcement efficiency and streamline operations across various districts, including those impacting the Chennai region. Delhi Latest News Today on June 16th, 2026: Rain Impacts, MCD Crackdown & High Court Stay.

Chennai Grapples with Surge in Sexual Crimes Against Women and Children

Chennai has been gripped by shock after reports surfaced on June 16, 2026, detailing 12 cases of sexual crimes against women and children within just 24 hours. Tragically, a three-year-old girl from the Tiruvallur district reportedly lost her life after brutal abuse, while a woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her partner in Chennai. Police also arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly raping a mentally disabled woman.

Civic & Urban Development

CMDA Empowered for High-Rise Building Approvals

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has been newly empowered to grant final approval for high-rise buildings within the Chennai Metropolitan Area. This decision, announced on June 16, 2026, is expected to streamline the approval process for major construction projects.

Greater Chennai Corporation Clears 15,710 Tonnes of Construction Waste

The Greater Chennai Corporation successfully cleared 15,710 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste across Chennai between May 27 and June 9, 2026. This effort is part of the ongoing initiatives to improve city cleanliness and waste management.

GCC Conducts Census Training for Field Trainers

In preparation for the upcoming Census, the Greater Chennai Corporation is conducting a three-day training program for its field trainers. The program, which began on June 16, 2026, aims to equip personnel with the necessary skills for accurate data collection.

Fire Breaks Out at Perungudi Dumpyard

A major fire reportedly broke out at the Perungudi dumpyard in Chennai on June 16, 2026, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky. Emergency services were dispatched to control the blaze and mitigate its impact.

Anbumani Urges GCC to Release Contract Medical Workers' Salaries

Anbumani Ramadoss on June 16, 2026, urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to promptly release the pending May salaries of contract medical workers. The appeal highlights concerns over the timely payment of essential frontline staff.

Unfinished Milled Road Poses Hazard in Ayanavaram

A milled road on Raju Street, linking Ayanavaram and New Avadi Road, has been left unfinished, creating a safety hazard for two-wheelers. The issue, reported on June 16, 2026, calls for immediate attention from civic authorities to complete the road work.

Economy & Services

Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged, Gold Becomes Cheaper in Chennai

On June 16, 2026, petrol and diesel prices in Chennai remained stable, with petrol being sold at Rs 107.77 and diesel at Rs 99.55 per litre. Meanwhile, gold prices in the city became cheaper, offering potential relief for buyers of precious metals.

Special Bus Services to Operate for Weekend Demand

Chennai will see special bus services operated to meet the anticipated weekend demand. This initiative, announced on June 16, 2026, aims to facilitate smoother travel for commuters during the upcoming days.

State Politics & Regional News

TVK Poised to Emerge as Single Largest Party in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

As of June 16, 2026, the TVK is reportedly set to emerge as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu assembly election results. This development marks a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

Tamil Nadu Government Shuts Down 717 Tasmac Outlets

The Tamil Nadu government on June 16, 2026, released a list confirming the closure of 717 Tasmac liquor outlets across the state. This move is part of the government's ongoing policy decisions regarding liquor sales.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Development Projects in Tamil Nadu Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth ₹5,650 crore in Tamil Nadu on June 17, 2026. The projects are expected to boost infrastructure and economic growth across the state.

Crime & Safety

Jewellery and Cash Stolen from Chennai House

In a reported incident, 25 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 2 lakh in cash were stolen from a house in Chennai. The theft, which surfaced on June 16, 2026, is currently under police investigation.

Weather & Outlook

Light drizzle expected across Chennai, high near 38°C

Chennai is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 31.7°C. The forecast for today, June 16, 2026, predicts light drizzle with temperatures ranging between 29°C and 38°C. Residents should be prepared for humid weather and may consider carrying an umbrella.

Weather: Overcast — 31.7°C. Today: Light drizzle, 29°C – 38°C.

Chennai Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Chennai navigates these developments, the focus remains on improving essential services and addressing public safety concerns. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about ongoing power schedules and civic initiatives, while authorities continue to work towards strengthening infrastructure and ensuring a secure environment for all.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).