Jaipur Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 08 June 2026: Clear Skies and a High Temperature of 39°C

Jaipur, the Pink City, is set for a decidedly hot day on Monday, June 08, 2026, as clear skies dominate the weather pattern. Residents can expect the mercury to climb to a significant 39°C, with the 'feels like' temperature potentially reaching 41°C due to prevailing atmospheric conditions. The humidity is forecast to remain relatively low at 28%, offering a slight reprieve, while a gentle breeze will blow at approximately 15 km/h. This Jaipur weather update indicates a typical early June heatwave setting in, demanding attention to public health and daily routines.

Current Weather in Jaipur, Rajasthan — Monday, 08 June 2026 Temperature 39°C Feels Like 41°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 28% Wind Speed 15 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Jaipur — Monday, 08 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 12:00 39°C Clear sky 0% 15 km/h 14:00 40°C Mainly clear 0% 14 km/h 16:00 40°C Mainly clear 11% 12 km/h 18:00 38°C Clear sky 11% 7 km/h 20:00 35°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 22:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 00:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 02:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 15 km/h

Jaipur, Rajasthan Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The Jaipur temperature is projected to peak in the early afternoon, with the hourly outlook showing 40°C around 2 PM and remaining at that mark until 4 PM. While the sky will largely remain clear, there is a slight chance of rain, estimated at 11%, specifically around the 4 PM to 6 PM window. This minor possibility of precipitation, even if unlikely to significantly cool the city, suggests monitoring local conditions. As the day progresses into the evening, the temperature will gradually recede, settling around 38°C by 6 PM and further down to 35°C by 8 PM. Overnight, the Jaipur weather forecast indicates cooler, albeit still warm, conditions, with temperatures hovering around 32°C to 34°C until the early morning hours, before beginning to rise again.

For residents navigating Jaipur today, staying hydrated is paramount. The high Jaipur temperature of 39°C necessitates ample water intake and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during the peak afternoon hours. Light, breathable cotton clothing is advisable to combat the heat. While the chance of Jaipur rain is minimal, carrying a light umbrella might offer shade from the sun and be useful if any unexpected showers materialise, especially in the late afternoon. Commuting should account for the heat; ensuring vehicle air conditioning is functional will be beneficial. The low humidity means the heat could feel more intense, so staying indoors or in shaded areas whenever possible is a wise precaution.

This Jaipur weather update serves as a reminder of the approaching summer peak and the need for preparedness. The prevailing clear skies mean ample sunshine, so sun protection measures such as hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are highly recommended for anyone venturing outdoors. The wind speed, while not strong enough to offer significant cooling, will be present, so dust might be a minor consideration in some areas. Overall, the forecast for Jaipur today points towards a hot and sunny day, with a slight, transient increase in rain probability in the late afternoon, but no significant deviation from the expected summer heat. This weather forecast Jaipur for June 08, 2026, calls for vigilance and adaptation to the intense heat.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).