Srinagar, April 10: A gunfight broke out between the terrorists and security forces in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district, officials said on Sunday.

"Encounter has started in Srinagar. Police and CRPF on job," police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

