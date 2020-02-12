Jammu and Kashmir: Second Batch of Foreign Envoys Including EU Representatives to Visit Union Territory Today

Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, February 12: The second batch of foreign envoys will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The visit comes a month after a delegation of ambassadors visited the Union Territory last month.

The diplomats belonging to the European Union including Germany, France, Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria and Hungary will be in Srinagar for a day on Wednesday and in Jammu on Thursday. Sources say the delegation will be briefed about the security situation in Kashmir by top army commanders.

The foreign delegation is also likely to meet business representatives and others during its stay in Srinagar and Jammu. In Jammu, the envoys will meet Lt. Governor G.C Murmu. Supreme Court to Hear Petition Challenging Omar Abdullah's Detention Under PSA Today.

The visit also comes days after the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) was slapped on former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers - Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Security has been beefed up in Srinagar and the areas around the hotel where the delegation of foreign envoys will be staying.