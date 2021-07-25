Srinagar, July 25: An unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Munard area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday morning, officials said. "One unidentified terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter. Search is going on," a police officer said. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Anantnag.

Earlier, the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

