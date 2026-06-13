Jammu Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle Giving Way to Clear Skies with a High of 35°C

Jammu residents can expect a day marked by intermittent light drizzle giving way to clearer skies as Saturday, June 13, 2026, progresses. The morning will begin with a comfortable temperature of around 27°C, feeling slightly warmer at 30°C due to 65% humidity. A gentle breeze of 5 km/h will accompany the initial spell of light rain, with a 22% chance of precipitation expected around 7 AM.

Current Weather in Jammu, India — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 30°C Conditions Light drizzle Humidity 65% Wind Speed 5 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Jammu — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 07:00 28°C Light drizzle 22% 5 km/h 09:00 32°C Moderate drizzle 22% 6 km/h 11:00 32°C Light drizzle 12% 7 km/h 13:00 34°C Light drizzle 23% 2 km/h 15:00 35°C Mainly clear 25% 3 km/h 17:00 34°C Clear sky 16% 5 km/h 19:00 32°C Clear sky 6% 9 km/h 21:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h

Jammu, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the day unfolds, the mercury is set to climb, reaching a high of approximately 35°C by mid-afternoon, around 3 PM. While early hours may see moderate drizzle, the probability of rain diminishes significantly in the afternoon, with chances dropping to 25% at 3 PM and further decreasing to 16% by 5 PM. The skies are predicted to clear up by the evening, offering a pleasant end to the day with temperatures settling around 31-32°C.

The hourly outlook indicates a gradual increase in temperature from the morning's 28°C, peaking in the afternoon. Wind speeds are expected to remain light, generally between 2-9 km/h throughout the day, offering little respite from the rising temperatures but not posing any significant disruption.

Residents venturing out today should be prepared for the fluctuating conditions. Light, breathable clothing is advisable, especially for the afternoon when temperatures are highest. Carrying an umbrella or light rain jacket for the initial part of the day would be prudent, though it is expected to clear up by late afternoon. Staying hydrated will be key to manage the heat and humidity. Commuters can anticipate manageable travel conditions with minimal wind interference.

Recent weather reports indicate a pattern of rain and thunderstorms across the Jammu region, with some areas experiencing relief from heat waves due to earlier rainfall. While today's forecast suggests a milder day with light drizzle transitioning to clear skies, it is always wise to stay updated on the latest Jammu weather update as conditions can change.

The day's temperature will range from a cooler morning to a warmer afternoon, with the highest expected temperature in Jammu reaching around 35°C. The chance of rain is present in the early hours but is expected to dissipate by the afternoon, leading to clear skies.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 07:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).