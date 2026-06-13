Kanpur Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies with Rising Temperatures and Evening Rain

Kanpur residents can expect a predominantly clear sky for much of Saturday, June 13, 2026, though the latter half of the day will see a significant increase in the chance of rain. The day will start with pleasant temperatures, but the mercury will climb steadily, bringing warm conditions.

Current Weather in Kanpur, India — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Temperature 31°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 62% Wind Speed 6 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kanpur — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 07:00 31°C Clear sky 1% 6 km/h 09:00 35°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 11:00 37°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 13:00 39°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 15:00 40°C Clear sky 8% 9 km/h 17:00 38°C Clear sky 25% 12 km/h 19:00 28°C Clear sky 45% 8 km/h 21:00 29°C Clear sky 45% 7 km/h

Kanpur, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day's weather forecast for Kanpur indicates a comfortable start with temperatures around 31°C at 7 AM, feeling slightly warmer at 35°C due to 62% humidity. Clear skies will dominate the morning and early afternoon, with temperatures peaking around 39°C to 40°C between 1 PM and 3 PM. Wind speeds will remain light, averaging around 6 km/h for most of the day, contributing to the generally pleasant conditions despite the rising heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a low chance of rain in the early hours, under 1%, which will remain minimal until the late afternoon.

However, the Kanpur weather update suggests a shift as the day progresses. By 3 PM, the chance of rain nudges up to 8%, and by 5 PM, it escalates to 25%. The most notable change will occur in the evening, with a 45% probability of rain predicted for both 7 PM and 9 PM. This increase in precipitation is expected to bring some relief from the day's heat, as temperatures are forecast to drop to around 28°C to 29°C during these hours, while wind speeds might slightly increase.

Residents planning outdoor activities or commutes today should be prepared for a transition from warm, sunny conditions to a more humid and potentially rainy evening. It is advisable to stay hydrated throughout the day, especially during the peak heat hours in the afternoon. Carrying an umbrella or rain gear is recommended for the evening, as the probability of showers increases substantially. Light cotton clothing will be most suitable for the warm daytime temperatures, while a light jacket might be useful for the cooler, wetter evening.

Local reports from the last 48 hours have highlighted concerns regarding high humidity, with a possibility of light rain offering some respite. While recent weather bulletins have warned of potential dust storms and thundersqualls in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, the forecast for Kanpur today points towards a clear sky initially, with a gradual build-up of rain chances towards the evening. Residents should stay updated on any last-minute weather alerts as the day unfolds.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 07:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).