Bengaluru, June 30: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday directed officials to offer a job in his secretariat to an acid attack victim. On hearing her plight, the Chief Minister while hearing public grievances at his residence, promised employment on the spot.

According to the Chief Minister's office, the victim, a M.Com graduate, was allegedly attacked on April 28, 2022. She with her parents appealed for a job to the Chief Minister during 'Janata Darshan'. They had also appealed to the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for employment.

He only promised, but did not give a job to the victim, the CMO statement said, quoting the victim and her parents. Hearing the plea of the victim, the Chief Minister directed the officials to give her job on contract basis in his secretariat.

A case was registered in Kamakshipalya police station regarding the acid attack. The police arrested the accused, who was hiding in the Tiruvannamalai Ashram in the guise of a "Swami", the statement said, adding that at present he is lodged in Bengaluru jail. The victim is under treatment which is supported by the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, it added.