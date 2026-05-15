Karnataka Accident: 6 Killed Including One-Year-Old Baby After Truck Hits Tractor on NH-50

Koppal, May 15: In a tragic incident, six persons, including a one-year-old baby, were killed, and two others are in critical condition after a truck collided with a tractor on National Highway 50 at the border of Koppal and Vijayapura districts on Friday. According to the police, the impact of the collision caused the tractor to fall off a bridge. Nine people sustained injuries in the accident. The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Gowramma, 20-year-old Geetha, 18-year-old Mahantesh, 30-year-old Manjamma, 35-year-old Kenchappa, and one-year-old Bharat.

All the deceased were relatives and residents of Ballari and Vijayanagar districts. They were on their way to visit the famous Huligemma Temple in Hulagi village of Koppal district. The injured have been admitted to the Koppal District Hospital. They have been identified as Ajay, Chetan, Maya, Hanumamma, Anjali, Ratnamma, and others. Commenting on the incident, Congress Member of Parliament E. Tukaram announced Rs 5 lakh compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the families of the deceased. Bihar Road Accident: 3 Killed After Speeding Truck Collides With Auto-Rickshaw on NH-531 in Saran.

Speaking to the media after visiting the injured persons, Tukaram stated, “I spoke to the Chief Minister regarding the accident in which six persons were killed. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has agreed to release Rs 5 lakh compensation to each bereaved family. The medical expenses of the injured will be borne by me.” Condoling the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party state president and Member of Legislative Assembly B. Y. Vijayendra stated, “Today is truly a tragic day for the state. I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the horrific accident on the national highway in Koppal district, in which eight people lost their lives.” Training Aircraft Crashes Near Baramati Airport in Pune Shortly After Takeoff, Probe Underway.

It may be noted that officials have so far confirmed the deaths of six persons, while the condition of two others remains critical. Vijayendra further stated, “The fact that poor daily wage labourers have fallen victim to this tragedy makes the pain even greater. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. “I urge the state government to immediately announce compensation for the families of the victims and ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.”

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 09:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).