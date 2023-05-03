Bengaluru, May 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold a 36.6 km road-show here on May 6, Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha member P C Mohan said on Wednesday.

The roadshow, as part of the BJP's campaigning for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, would pass through the city's 17 Assembly constituencies, Mohan said.

The Prime Minister would cover a distance of 10.1 kilometres from 11 am to 1 pm, and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm, Mohan said.

Earlier on April 29, Modi had conducted a 5.3-kilometre long roadshow in Bengaluru that passed through various locations in the city including Magadi Road, Nice Road Junction and Sumanahalli. Voting will take place on May 10 and the results are out on May 13.