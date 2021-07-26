Bengaluru, July 26: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday while delivering a speech at a function to mark completion of his two-years in office.

Yedyurappa, made the announcement teary-eyed. "I am resigning from this post. I am meeting the Governor Thavarchand Gehlot after lunch and submitting my resignation." BS Yediyurappa To Resign As Karnataka CM, Says ‘Will Meet the Governor Today’.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing me to continue even after 75 years of age. I will be involved in party building activities in future," he said.

