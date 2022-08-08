Kalaburagi, August 8: In a shocking incident, two sisters- both separated from husbands - hired supari killers to allegedly eliminate their brother, Irked over his frequent interference in their personal life in late July in Kalaburagi town. Both sisters and four killers have been arrested.

According to TOI, Two sisters who had differences with their brother allegedly got him murdered by paying supari to killers in late July in Kalaburagi town, police said. Madhya Pradesh: Maoists Kill Villager on Suspicion of Being Police Informer in Balaghat

Nagaraj Matamari, 29, was from Gajipur in Kalaburagi. After he was murdered on July 29, his body was found at Bhosaga Cross on Aland road, and a huge stone was used to crush his head. After probe, his sisters Anita and Meenakshi, and supari killers Avinash, Asif, Rohith and Mohsin were nabbed. Assam Horror: Caught in Compromising Position, Wife and Her Lover Kill Husband, Cut Body Into Pieces and Throw in Septic Tank in Nagaon

A police officer said the sisters had separated from their husbands many years ago and were living with brother Nagaraj and their mother in Kalaburagi town. Nagaraj was reportedly furious that his sisters were allegedly in serial relationships and they did not heed his advice either to marry their partners or quit the house and live on their own terms.

Since they did not like his frequent ultimatums about their personal life, the sisters allegedly hatched a plan to hire supari killers and eliminate him. The supari killers allegedly murdered Nagaraj in an autorikshaw by slitting his throat and later dumped his body on the city outskirts. The next day, police identified the body and informed his sisters and others. Based on a trail of phone calls made by the sisters allegedly to the supari killers, police arrested the accused.

