Bengaluru, February 5: Karnataka Police on Monday arrested a youth on charges of repeatedly raping a minor girl after threatening to make her private videos and photos viral on social media in Nelamanga town near Bengaluru. The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Shivakumar Hosalli, a resident of Chikkapet in Bengaluru. According to police, the accused got introduced to the 16-year-old victim in Udupi in 2018 while attending a programme organized by a Hindu organization. Karnataka Shocker: Man House Arrests Wife for 12 Years in Mysuru on Suspicion of Her Character, Rescued by Police; Accused Arrested

Later, he got the mobile number of the victim and started chatting with her. In 2018, March the accused had come to the house of the victim and raped her. He had recorded the video and photos of the act. The accused then repeatedly raped the victim many times for years threatening to release the photos and videos. He also extorted Rs 85,000 from her. On January 30, the accused had threatened the victim to visit him. When she refused he had sent the private photos to the mobile phone of her paternal cousin. Karnataka Shocker: Six-Year-Old Girl Raped by Drunk Youth in Tumakuru District, Arrested

Not able to take the torture the victim finally shared the trauma with her parents. Later, a complaint was filed with the Nelamangala town police station. The police have registered the case under the provision of Section 66 (E), 67 (A) of the IT Act, Section 14, 15 and 6 of the Pocso Act and 354 (A), 354 (D), 354 (C), 376 (2) (N), 506, 507 and 384 of the IPC act. The police have taken up the investigation.

