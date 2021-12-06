Kerala, December 6: Police on Saturday cracked a murder case that was initially deemed as a case of suicide. The incident had taken place in September 2020. Kerala police have successfully arrested a woman for allegedly killing her 20-year-old son to death last year after he attempted to attack his sister. The accused was identified as Nadira, a resident of Kalluvettankuzhy in Vizinjam.

According to a report published in TOI, the youth, identified as Siddique, age 20, was found dead in September 2020. Reportedly, Siddique was addicted to narcotics and would often assault his mother and sister. The accused, Nadira, in her confession, said that "Siddique was a substance abuser and used to cause trouble daily." Kerala Shocker: Woman Kills Her Two Sons Before Attemping Suicide in Palakkad District On Children's Day 2021.

On September 14, 2020, Siddique allegedly tried to attack his sister. Nadira stepped in to save her daughter and put a shawl around his neck and tried to pull, however, this resulted in her strangling Siddique to death. The mother-sister told neighbours that Siddique had committed suicide by hanging and attempted to do the last rites without informing the police.

However, when police came to know about the incident, they intervened and shifted the body to the Government Medical College Hospital under the pretext of conducting a COVID-19 test. During the autopsy, it was found that the deceased has died of strangulation. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Kills 6-Year-Old Son With Lover’s Help in Jalna, Dumps Body in Sugarcane Field; Held.

During an intense interrogation, Nadira confessed to having murdered her son when he attempted to assault his sister. As per the police, the accused has not been booked under the murder charges as the murder took place while she was trying to save her daughter.

