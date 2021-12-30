Kerala, December 30: A 55-year-old man has been arrested by the police in connection with a murder of a woman in Kadakkavoor. The accused has been identified as Mohanan, a resident of Bhajanamadam.

The deceased, Jessi (54) was found dead on Railway tracks near Ayanthi bridge near Varkala 10 days back. Jessi was a widow who worked as an insurance agent and had two daughters. The body was found in a secluded area infamous for suicides by jumping in front of moving trains. Due to this, the police assumed that this could be a case of suicide. However, after learning that the jewellery Jessi was wearing on the day of the crime was not found on the body, police launched a detailed investigation into the case. Maharashtra: Woman Murdered By Relative Due to Dispute Over Money In Nashik; Accused Absconding.

Reportedly, Mohanan and Jessi shared a close relationship. They even had some financial dealings between them. It was found that Mohanan had asked for financial help from Jessi to go abroad for a job, but Jessi could not help him out with money, reported Times of India.

After interrogating Mohanan, police found that Mohanan had taken Jessi to the secluded area on the pretext of introducing her to new potential clients for insurance policy. On the crime spot, Mohanan strangled Jessi using her saree and dumped her body on railway tracks, and fled. Police recovered Jessi's jewellery from Mohanan's residence. He told police that he sold one of the jewellery sets and had secured a visa to a gulf country using that money and was planning to escape.

