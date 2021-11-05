Nashik, November 5: A woman was allegedly murdered by her relative due to a dispute over money in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Thursday. The incident took place at a slum in the Gangapur area of Nashik city at around 11 pm on November 4. The deceased was identified as Puja Ambekar. The accused is a brother-in-law of the deceased. Both lived in the same slum. Chandigarh Shocker: Woman Found Murdered on Panjab University Campus; Case Registered.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. According to a report published in The Times of India, Puja had a heated altercation with the accused on Thursday, after which the accused stabbed the woman multiple times, killing her on the spot.

Seeing the woman’s body was lying in a pool of blood, the neighbours of the deceased called the police. After getting the information, the police reached the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene. The woman’s body was sent for postmortem. A case has been registered against the man under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Gujarat Businessman Murdered in Mumbai, Two Men From Uttar Pradesh Arrested.

Teams have been formed by the police to nab the accused. As per the police, Puja had a dispute over money with her relative. Reportedly, there are already two criminal cases registered against the accused. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

