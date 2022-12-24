Chennai, Dec 24: Four Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu died when their vehicle overturned at the hairpin bend near Kumaly in Kerala's Iduklki, near the inter-state border, on Friday, officials said.

An elderly person and a child were rescued from the vehicle, but four more people are trapped inside the vehicle and local people, police and fire service personnel are carrying out rescue operations. Bihar Chimney Blast: Six Dead, 10 Injured After Smokestack Explodes in Motihari, Rescue Operation Underway.

Further details, including name and other details, of the deceased and the injured are awaited. Odisha: Russian Tourist Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances At Rayagada Hotel, Investigation Underway.

The Sabarimala pilgrim season is at its peak with the hilltop shrine in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, attracting around 1 lakh pilgrims a day.

