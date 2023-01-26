Thiruvananthapuram, January 26: A man in Kerala's Kottayam district was on Thursday arrested for beating up his mother after getting intoxicated, police said. Kerala Shocker: Woman Suffers Severe Cut in Hand After Youth Attacks Her With Machete in Kochi; Accused Absconding.

The incident occurred at Meenadom in Kottayam and its video went viral after it taken by the wife of the accused Kochumon, 48. Kochumon's wife sent the video to the local village council member who, in turn, informed police. Kochumon, found drinking at the local bar, was arrested. Kerala Shocker: Tamil Nadu Woman Drugged And Raped By Three People in Kannur; Accused Arrested.

On numerous occasions, Kochumon's neighbours warned him against lifting his hand on his aged mother, but in vain. But his wife, unable to stand her husband's behaviour, finally acted and to curb his misdeeds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2023 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).