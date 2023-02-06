Bengaluru, February 6: Karnataka Police have arrested a woman from Kerala, who threatened to explode a bomb at the Bengaluru International Airport while arguing with the authorities regarding delay to board the flight, police said on Monday.

The incident had come to light lately and the court has handed her over the woman to judicial custody for 11 days. The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Manasi Satheebainu from Kozhikode in Kerala. Fake Bomb Threat Call Received at Bengaluru Airport.

According to police, the incident took place on February 3 and came to light lately. The accused woman was supposed to travel from Bengaluru to Kolkata. She had booked a ticket on the 6E445 Indigo flight and had arrived at the airport for the journey.

She had started an argument while checking near gate number six with the staff of the airport. She had threatened that if she was not allowed to go inside immediately, she would plant the bomb and explode the airport. Karnataka: Hoax Bomb Call Triggers Panic in Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport; Investigation Underway.

The accused woman also created a ruckus as she shouted that a bomb has been planted at the airport and the passengers must return to save their lives. The security staff took her into custody and handed over to the police.

Sandeep Singh, a CISF official, lodged a complaint against the accused woman under IPC Sections 505, 323 and 353.

