Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI): A fake bomb threat call by an unidentified person was received at the police control room of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on Friday.

"The Airport police control room recorded a fake bomb threat call by an unknown person. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police conducted a thorough investigation at the airport till 7 am," Airport authorities said.

According to the police, an unidentified man made a call to the police control room at 3 am, and then the matter was forwarded to the airport police, who conducted checks for two hours with the bomb-disposal squad but found nothing.

"We received information about a bomb and are checking the international airport thoroughly with the CISF," said Anoop Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Northeast Division, Bengaluru.

More details about the matter are awaited. (ANI)

