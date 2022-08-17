Kolkata, August 17: A 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death outside his house in Kolkata’s Ekbalpore area on Monday evening allegedly over a dispute regarding the collection of funds for the celebration of Independence Day in the locality. The incident occurred at 14B Braunfeld Row in the Ekbalpore area of the city. The deceased has been identified as Sandip Pun.

Bina, the mother of the deceased youth, who was present at the spot during the murderous attack on her son, said he was repeatedly stabbed after he refused to pay the money demanded by their neighbour Akbar Ali and others.

Cops, however, said only one person, Ali, had attacked Pan and that both Pan and he were drug addicts, reported TOI.

"We have arrested the accused, Akbar Ali (20) and the knife used to commit the crime has been seized," said DC (Port) Zafar Iqbal Kidwai.

The incident at Braunfield Row was reported to police around 10.45pm. Pan had been taken to SSKM Hospital by locals, where he underwent a surgery. However, he died in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Pan's mother claimed he had refused to pay the money on Monday morning. A forensic team visited the murder spot on Tuesday and collected evidence. Cops also spoke to the neighbours.

