Kolkata, June 17: Amid reports of string of sexual assault cases across the country, a 30-year-old BPO executive was allegedly gang-raped during an office party in a city guest house last week after three of her senior colleagues — two men and a woman — allegedly spiked her drinks and then the two men took turns raping her multiple times.

According to TOI, the survivor left the guest house after the party got over last Saturday and spent four days at home before she mustered the courage to lodge a complaint, following which police arrested all three named in the FIR and charged them with gang-rape. Hyderabad Gang Rape: One Held, Four Other Accused Identified; Police Say, ’MLA’s Son Not Involved But Juvenile Son of a VIP Involved'

The office party took place in a guesthouse located in the city's Chinar Park, where the company booked the entire sixth floor.

“Based on the woman’s complaint, we have arrested three of her colleagues — Bhaskar Banerjee, Chiranjib Sutradhar and Indrani Das — and charged them with IPC sections related to gang-rape,” said an officer of Bidhannagar City Police. The officer added that they were also looking into what kind of work the BPO did, and whether they were completely legal. Maharashtra Shocker: 75-Year-Old Businessman Rapes 35-Year-Old Woman in Juhu, Threatens To Get Her Killed by ‘D-Gang’ if She Contacts Police

The guest house where the alleged crime occurred is located on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors. The BPO had booked the entire sixth floor, which included three rooms and a lobby, for Saturday’s party.

According to the complaint, there were only eight people at the party, six of them women, all from a team of tele-callers. Das was their team leader, while Sutradhar and Banerjee were senior managers.

The survivor told police that Das took her to one of the rooms — where Sutradhar and Banerjee were present — after the party started and people began to drink. “They all started drinking. The woman complained that she started feeling drowsy after a while and passed out. When she woke up, she found herself nude and lying on the bed, alone. She called her colleagues, who said they had left as she was sleeping. She went back home and lodged a complaint against the two men and the woman on Wednesday as she believes she was raped,” the officer added.

A medico-legal test was conducted to confirm her claims and the accused were picked up from office within an hour of the complaint being lodged.

