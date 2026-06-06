Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Thunderstorms With a High of 31°C and 89% Humidity

Kolkata residents can expect a day marked by thunderstorms and oppressive humidity on Saturday, June 06, 2026. The city's weather is predicted to be a mix of intense atmospheric activity and muggy conditions, with a high temperature of 29°C that will feel significantly warmer due to the prevailing humidity.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 37°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 89% Wind Speed 3 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 2 km/h 02:00 28°C Thunderstorm 2% 4 km/h 04:00 25°C Thunderstorm 7% 10 km/h 06:00 25°C Thunderstorm 13% 5 km/h 08:00 28°C Thunderstorm 25% 6 km/h 10:00 30°C Thunderstorm 55% 5 km/h 12:00 29°C Thunderstorm 71% 6 km/h 14:00 31°C Thunderstorm 65% 4 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Throughout the day, the "feels like" temperature is expected to soar to 37°C, making the actual temperature feel much more uncomfortable. Humidity levels will be a dominant factor, hovering around a substantial 89%. While wind speeds will remain relatively light at 3 km/h, they are unlikely to provide much respite from the heat and moisture. The forecast indicates a persistent chance of thunderstorms, a pattern that has been influencing the region recently, bringing cooler spells interspersed with intense weather events.

The hourly outlook suggests that the thunderstorms will be a constant presence, with a notable increase in rain probability around mid-morning. By 10:00 AM, the chance of rain will rise to 55%, peaking at 71% by 12:00 PM. Although the temperature might nudge slightly higher to 31°C in the early afternoon (around 2:00 PM), the high humidity and ongoing chance of rain will continue to define the Kolkata weather today. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies With Highs Near 37°C.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat and humidity. Light, breathable clothing is recommended, and carrying an umbrella or raincoat will be prudent given the likelihood of thunderstorms. Commuters may face minor disruptions due to sudden downpours, so planning journeys accordingly is advisable. The persistent pattern of rain and thunderstorms suggests a need for vigilance regarding localized waterlogging in low-lying areas.

This weather setup follows a period of variable conditions, with recent reports indicating that rain has been helping to moderate temperatures over the weekend after gusty storms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued alerts for continued rain and thunderstorms over the coming week, suggesting that the current weather pattern is likely to persist. For those planning outdoor activities, including the Indian Premier League match scheduled for this evening, keeping an eye on the latest Kolkata weather updates will be crucial.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).