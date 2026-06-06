Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies With Highs Near 37°C

Hyderabad residents can expect an overcast start to their Saturday, June 06, 2026, with moderate temperatures offering a slight respite from recent heatwaves, according to the latest weather reports. The day begins with the mercury at 28°C, feeling a touch warmer at 30°C due to 65% humidity. A gentle breeze of 9 km/h will accompany the cloudy conditions.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 30°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 65% Wind Speed 9 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Overcast 16% 8 km/h 02:00 27°C Light drizzle 20% 7 km/h 04:00 26°C Mainly clear 12% 9 km/h 06:00 26°C Clear sky 5% 8 km/h 08:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 10:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 12:00 36°C Clear sky 3% 8 km/h 14:00 37°C Partly cloudy 12% 10 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early hours of Saturday are likely to see lingering chances of light drizzle and overcast skies. Between midnight and 2 AM, temperatures will hover around 27°C with a 16-20% probability of rain. As dawn approaches, the skies are expected to clear slightly, with conditions becoming mainly clear by 4 AM and clear by 6 AM, with temperatures dipping to a cooler 26°C. The chance of rain diminishes significantly, falling below 5% by sunrise.

As the day progresses, temperatures will climb steadily. By 8 AM, clear skies will bring the temperature up to 30°C, and it will continue to rise, reaching a peak of around 37°C by 2 PM. While the skies will transition to partly cloudy in the afternoon, the probability of rain remains low, around 3-12%. The wind speed will remain relatively consistent, picking up slightly to around 10-11 km/h during the warmer parts of the day. Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies With Drizzle and a High of 28°C.

Recent weather patterns in Telangana have seen a mix of torrid days and unexpected deluges, with local reports indicating the possibility of the Southwest Monsoon arriving by June 7 or 8. While today's forecast for Hyderabad suggests a generally overcast but mild day, residents should remain aware of the broader regional weather shifts.

For those heading out in Hyderabad today, the overcast conditions in the morning might offer some comfort, but the rising temperatures in the afternoon call for light, breathable clothing. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially as the mercury climbs. Commuters should be prepared for potentially damp roads in the early hours and ensure their vehicles are in good condition. Given the fluctuating weather patterns and the looming monsoon, keeping an umbrella handy is advisable throughout the day.

The Indian Premier League matches involving Sunrisers Hyderabad have also been drawing significant attention, and today's weather should largely be favourable for any outdoor sporting events. However, the increasing humidity and temperature during the afternoon could still impact player performance and spectator comfort if any matches are scheduled.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).