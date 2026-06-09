Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Thunderstorms and Highs of 34°C Expected

Kolkata residents can anticipate a day marked by significant thunderstorms and high humidity as Tuesday, June 09, 2026, unfolds. The city's weather is set to be challenging, with the temperature reaching a peak of 34°C, though the actual feeling will be considerably hotter, hitting a stifling 42°C due to the prevailing humidity levels. This combination of heat and moisture makes for an uncomfortable environment, and the forecast for "Kolkata weather today" strongly advises preparedness for sudden downpours and electrical activity. The "weather forecast Kolkata" indicates these stormy conditions will persist throughout the day, punctuated by periods of rain.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 34°C Feels Like 42°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 67% Wind Speed 8 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 33°C Thunderstorm 2% 8 km/h 11:00 35°C Thunderstorm 2% 9 km/h 13:00 36°C Thunderstorm 0% 8 km/h 15:00 36°C Thunderstorm 12% 8 km/h 17:00 33°C Thunderstorm 33% 5 km/h 19:00 27°C Thunderstorm 29% 12 km/h 21:00 28°C Thunderstorm 19% 10 km/h 23:00 29°C Thunderstorm 8% 10 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will commence with partly cloudy skies and a high probability of thunderstorms, with temperatures around 33°C at 9:00 AM. While initial rain chances are low at 2%, the atmospheric conditions are ripe for developing convective activity. As the day progresses towards the afternoon, temperatures will climb to their highest point. By 1:00 PM, the mercury is expected to hit 36°C, with a negligible chance of rain. However, the "Kolkata temperature" will remain high, and the "feels like" temperature will continue to escalate under the oppressive humidity, which is forecast to be around 67%. Wind speeds will remain relatively light, generally between 8 to 9 km/h during the midday hours, offering little respite from the heat.

As the afternoon wears on, the chance of precipitation increases. By 5:00 PM, a more significant chance of "Kolkata rain" emerges, with the forecast showing a 33% probability, alongside a slight dip in the actual temperature to 33°C, though the "feels like" temperature will likely remain elevated. The evening hours, from around 7:00 PM onwards, will see a noticeable drop in temperature to approximately 27-29°C, but the thunderstorm activity is expected to continue, with rain chances fluctuating between 8% and 29%. This "Kolkata weather update" suggests that intermittent showers and thunder are to be a consistent feature of the day's weather pattern.

Given the dynamic weather conditions, residents are advised to take precautions. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the heat and humidity. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is essential for unexpected "Kolkata rain" showers. Commuters should exercise caution on the roads, as thunderstorms can reduce visibility and create slippery conditions. Staying hydrated is paramount to combat the effects of the high "Kolkata temperature" and "feels like" heat. Those with respiratory conditions or a sensitivity to humidity should remain indoors during periods of heaviest rain and lightning. This detailed "Kolkata weather forecast" aims to keep citizens informed and safe throughout this active weather day.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).