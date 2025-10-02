Jaipur, October 2: A 20-year-old student from Delhi was found hanging in his paying guest accommodation in Kota’s Sector 2 area on Wednesday evening, October 1. With this incident, the number of student suicides in Rajasthan this year has risen to 19, 17 in Kota alone, and one each in Sikar and Jodhpur.

According to the news agency PTI, the deceased has been identified as Lucky Choudhary, who had been studying at a local coaching institute until last year. His current academic status is yet to be confirmed, officials told the news agency. Student Dies by Suicide in Kota: Another NEET Aspirant Found Hanging in Rented Room in Rangbari Area, Hours After Returning From Village Where He Celebrated Raksha Bandhan.

Police said Choudhary had locked his room from inside. When he failed to respond, a neighbour alerted the landlord. “The neighbour peeped through the window and saw him hanging from the ceiling fan. Both doors were locked from inside,” an officer said. Police broke open the door and rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The body was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem, which was conducted on Thursday before being handed over to his family. Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant Dies by Hanging Herself From Iron Grille of Her Room a Day Before NEET UG Exam 2025.

Choudhary’s father alleged that his son had borrowed around INR 40,000 from another youth and had repaid INR 10,000 recently, Hindustan Times reported. He also claimed that his son’s mobile phone and wallet were missing from the room. “He told me the boy he borrowed money from often troubled him. We had warned him about the rising student suicides in Kota, but he assured us he would not take such a step,” the grieving father said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lokendra Paliwal confirmed that a case has been registered based on the father’s complaint. “The exact reason behind the suicide is still not clear. Investigation is underway,” he added.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

