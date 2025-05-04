Kota, May 4: A NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from an iron grille of her room in Parshavnath area ahead of the national medical entrance exam scheduled on Sunday, police said. While refusing to disclose the name of the student, circle inspector at Kunhadi police station Arvind Bhardwaj told PTI that the girl was under 18 years of age and hailed from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh. Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant From Ahmedabad Ends Life by Hanging Herself From Fan in PG Room, Fifth This Month.

She had been living with her parents in Kota for the past several years and preparing for NEET-UG at a coaching institute. The student was scheduled to take the NEET-UG exam that will be held at various centres across the country on Sunday. The girl used her scarf to hang herself from an iron grille in her room on Saturday evening The family members were reportedly at home at the time of the incident and found her dead around 9 pm. 20 Days After Coming to Kota, NEET Aspirant Hangs Self; 13th Suicide This Year.

No suicide note was recovered from her room, he said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem. Notably, this is the 14th case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year since January this year. A total of 17 cases of suicide by coaching students were reported in Kota last year.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.