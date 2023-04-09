Jammu, April 9: A leopard killed 19 sheep and injured 15 others in a nocturnal attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Maharashtra: Leopard Dies Tragic Death After Getting Hit by Speeding Car in Chandrapur, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Officials said that a leopard entered a sheep shed in Gultha village of Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district during the intervening night of April 8 and 9.

"19 sheep were killed and 15 others injured in this leopard attack," officials said.

