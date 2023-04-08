A leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle outside Kanhargaon Wildlife Sanctuary in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. The video was shared by IFS officer Mohan Pargaien on Twitter who said our roads are becoming death traps. He stressed on a little control over speed while driving across forests can help a lot. While the time and date of the incident are unknown, the disturbing video has brought tears to the eyes of netizens. Chandigarh: Leopard Dies After Being by Hit by Speeding Vehicle on Ambala National Highway.

Leopard Dies Tragic Death:

Our roads are becoming death traps: A little control over speed while driving across forests can help a lot . pic.twitter.com/iM5TNaqNsx — Mohan Pargaien IFS (@pargaien) April 8, 2023

