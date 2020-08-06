Guwahati, August 6: Beer bars will soon serve liquor in Assam. The state government has allowed licenced bars to serve alcohol in compliance with guidelines issued in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. An order in this regard was issued by the state excise department on Thursday. Bars with licenses will be allowed to serve liquor, adhering to strict COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms, said the order. Unlock 3: Assam Allows Opening of Malls, Gyms Till August 14, Inter-District Movement Allowed on Monday And Tuesday; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut.

The order stated that all (Indian made foreign liquor) IMFL "ON" shops would be allowed to remain open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Bars had been shut across Assam since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to contain the spread of coronavirus. In April, the state government had allowed the opening of all liquor shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries.

Assam Allows Bars to Serve Alcohol:

Assam government has allowed bars with licenses to serve liquor, adhering to strict #COVID19 guidelines & social distancing norms: Excise Department, Govt of Assam pic.twitter.com/CRFZjfSVQq — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

As on Thursday, Assam has 50,445 coronavirus cases. Of them, 14,432 are active cases. While 121 people have died due to the infection, at least 35,892 have recovered so far. According to Assam's Health and Family Welfare Department officials, with 32,796 tests per million, the state stands at the fifth place in the country on this count.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2020 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).