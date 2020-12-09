Mumbai, December 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with protesting farmers on Tuesday evening failed, with both sides remaining firm on their positions. The farmers refused to accept the government's offer of amendment in the laws, sticking to their demand for complete scrapping.

After 13 days of protest at the borders of Delhi, which has led to traffic chaos in the national capital, the farmer leaders heading the stir suggested that they are ready to shift the venue of agitation if granted space at the Ramlila Maidan.

The height of the world's highest peak Mount Everest was revised on Tuesday. Mount Everest's height increased by 0.86 metres.

64 Heads of Missions in India leave for Hyderabad, where they are scheduled to visit Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd, in continuation of the briefing by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The facilities are developing COVID-19 vaccine.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.