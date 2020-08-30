New Delhi, August 30: The total number of global coronavirus (COVID-19) cases stood at 24,892,543 and the fatalities rose to 840,341 on Sunday morning, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,958,486 and 1,82,711 respectively, followed by Brazil and India. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak and other breaking news here. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 68th edition of his Mann Ki Baat radio programme at 11 am today. The Mann Ki Baat programme will be live-streamed on the Doordarshan network and PMO's YouTube channel. It can also be heard on NaMo app. In his previous Mann Ki Baat episode, whose date coincided with the Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi asked citizens to remember soldiers who fought valiantly against Pakistan’s forces during the Kargil War. He also reminded citizens to not let their guard down amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease.

Announcing further relaxations, the Centre on Saturday announced 'Unlock 4' under which it has allowed the resumption of metro operations from September 7 in a graded manner. While schools and colleges will remain closed for regular activities during Unlock 4, students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools that are in areas outside the Containment Zones on a voluntary basis.