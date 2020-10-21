Mumbai, October 21: PM Narendra Modi in a television address to the citizen of India on Tuesday asked people to follow social distancing and maintain all the other precautions that are required amid the outbreak of a pandemic. He reminded people to wear a mask and be responsible because coronavirus has not been eradicated yet.

PM Modi further assured people that the government will ensure that the covid-19 vaccine, whenever available, reaches each and every Indian as soon as possible.

On account of the festive season and to cater to the rush, Indian Railways will start running 392 festival special trains from today. Ministry of Railways has approved Zonal Railways' proposal for the operation of 196 pairs of Festival Special trains. The trains will be operated till November 30.

Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday that it would slash 5,900 jobs and close Cathay Dragon brand as it grapples with a plunge in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.