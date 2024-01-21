Bhopal, January 21: In a shocking incident, a teacher named Mohammad Abdul Wahid at Green Bells School in Budhar town, Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested for brutally assaulting a class 7 student. The assault occurred on Saturday, 20th January, after the student chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in the classroom.

Hindustan reported that the incident came to light when the victim returned home crying and narrated the ordeal to his parents. Following this, local residents and members of Hindu organisations staged a protest demanding action against the teacher. Delhi Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies Eight Days After Being Beaten Up by Group While Returning Home From School.

The police registered a case against Wahid and the school’s director, Sameer Niyazi, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act. The sections include 153, 323, 34, and 500 of the IPC and section 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The duo were also arrested. Protesters also demanded the cancellation of the school’s license. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Student Stripped, Forced To Drink Liquor, Beaten in Jhansi; Case Registered After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Sanjeev Jaiswal, the Police Station House Officer, confirmed the incident and stated that further investigations are underway.

This comes after two minors allegedly thrashed an 11-year-old, stripped him and forced the boy to chant religious slogans at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, reports say.

The suspects recorded the incident on video. The police have registered a case against the suspects for serious offences, including kidnapping.

On the pretext of getting toys, the accused took the boy near Mahalaxmi Nagar and forced him to chant religious slogans. They also allegedly beat him and made him take off his clothes. The victim managed to escape and informed his family, who then filed a complaint with the Lasudia police.

