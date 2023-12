New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): A class 12 student succumbed to injuries on Saturday, eight days after allegedly being beaten up by a group of people including another student here, Delhi Police said.

According to police, the 17-year-old victim, while returning home from school on December 15, had an altercation with another school student, who along with others attacked him.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Elopes With Minor Girl Twice, Marries Her Against Her Will During Second Elopement; Jailed for 20 Years.

Police said that the victim sustained injuries on his head and face. No medico-legal case was made, as both parties had settled the matter later," police said.

Police said that the victim went home after taking first aid treatment from a nearby clinic.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Sub-Inspector Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Woman Over Past Three Years.

"Investigation revealed that both schoolboys had a verbal spat on December 12 outside school. On December 15, the accused and others accosted and assaulted the victim after school in D Block area at Bhajanpura. The victim suffered injuries to his face and head but was taken home after first aid," Delhi Police said.

"Yesterday morning, the victim's health started deteriorating and he lost consciousness. He was taken to GTB Hospital, where the doctors referred him to RML Hospital," they said, adding that immediately a case of assault was registered on the complaint of the victim's father.

"Later, information was received from RML Hospital on December 23 at 10.30 p.m. that the victim had died in hospital while undergoing treatment," police said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in the matter at Bhajanpura police station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)