Bhopal, September 17: In a landmark moment for wildlife conservation in India, the female cheetah named 'Dheera' will be released into the wild at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. This event marks a significant milestone in Project Cheetah, a visionary initiative launched by the Prime Minister on his 72nd birthday in 2022, when eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia and released into Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

The project aims to reintroduce cheetahs to India after their extinction from the country over seven decades ago. "The female cheetah Dheera will be released in the wilderness of the Gandhi Sagar sanctuary on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Forest officials will release it in the wild," a government official informed IANS. Initially, there were doubts about whether India's environment could support cheetahs, but Project Cheetah has proven those concerns unfounded.

Over the past three years, cheetahs have adapted well to their new habitat, roaming freely in both Kuno and Gandhi Sagar sanctuaries. The most encouraging sign of success has been the birth of cheetah cubs on Indian soil, signalling not just survival but a thriving population. Currently, there are 25 cheetahs in Kuno National Park, and two males have been successfully rehabilitated in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, bringing the total to 27.

Dheera's release is expected to further strengthen the breeding potential in the region. The project has garnered national and international attention and was recently honoured with the Innovative Initiatives Award at the 3rd Eco Warrior Awards held in New Delhi. The award was presented by the IFS Association and Indian Masterminds, recognising the project's groundbreaking approach to species restoration.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav congratulated the entire management team for their dedication and success, calling it a proud moment for Madhya Pradesh and for India’s conservation efforts. According to PCCF Wildlife Subhranjan Sen, the decision to release Dheera coincides with the project’s third anniversary and reflects the growing confidence in the sanctuary’s ability to support a sustainable cheetah population. Project Cheetah has become a symbol of India’s leadership in global nature conservation, proving that extinction is not final. With vision, planning, and determination, lost species can be revived.

