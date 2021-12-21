Maharashtra, December 21: In yet another incident of robbery, Samata Nagar police station in Mumbai has arrested a 34-year-old man from Delhi for his involvement in robbing a businessman of Rs 35 lakh in broad daylight on Western Express Highway on December 13.

As per the report published in TOI, the robbery took place on December 13, when Sandeep Gujjar, a garment businessman was travelling on WEH in his car when two men on a bike bumped his car from behind, Gujjar got off the car to check where he found a man lying on the road. While Gujjar was checking his injuries, two bike-borne men arrived and started arguing with Gujjar's driver about the accident. Maharashtra: Six Held for Robbing Gold Trader of Rs 46 Lakh in Kalamboli, Four Still at Large.

As per the reports, while Gujjar and his driver were sorting things out, a third bike arrived and two men carrying rods smashed the window panels of the car, picked up the bag full of cash, and fled. Before Gujjar could realise what had happened, the other two bikes had also gone.

Gujjar filed a complaint at Samata Nagar police station. Based on the complaint, police launched a probe into the matter and after analysing over 100 CCTV camera footage, tracked down the accused from Chara Nagar in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The accused has been identified as Pankaj Mishra. Mishra was handpicked for the heist by a Gujarat-based gang, said the police. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the gang members.

