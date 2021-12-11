Navi Mumbai, December 11: The Crime Branch unit 2 of Navi Mumbai police arrested 6 people in connection with the robbery. As per the reports, the accused had robbed a gold trader of Rs 46 lakh on November 27. Four more people were involved in the robbery, said the police.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, the robbery took place outside McDonald’s bus stop on the Sion-Panvel Highway at Kalamboli on November 27. The police said that the complainant had gotten off the bus with the cash to purchase gold. The accused threw chili powder on the victim, robbed him at gunpoint, and fled with the money. Tamil Nadu: Seven Men, Including Former Tamil Nadu Minister’s Son, Arrested for Robbing Truck Carrying Cashew Nuts Worth Rs 1.1 Crore in Namakkal.

However, police arrested the six accused within 72 hours of the incident. All the accused are in their early '20s and none of them have past criminal records, said the police. Police recovered Rs 21 lakh of the stolen Rs 46 lakh from the robbers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2021 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).