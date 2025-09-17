Mumbai, September 17: The Maharashtra government recently decided to permit homeopaths with CCMP (Certificate Course in Modern Medicine and Surgery) qualifications to register with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). However, the decision has not gone well with the allopathic doctors, as they have called for a 24-hour strike on Thursday, September 18.

The state government has made a decision to allow homeopathic doctors, who have completed a certificate course in modern pharmacology, to register and prescribe allopathic medicines. To protest against this inclusion, around 4,000 medical officers, along with over 1 lakh allopathic doctors, will stage a complete shutdown on September 18. Maharashtra Local Body Elections: Supreme Court Sets January 31, 2026 Deadline; Says No Further Extension.

Maharashtra Doctors Strike on September 18

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra is leading the strike against the Maharashtra govt's decision, joined by the Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) Mumbai and other medical bodies. "Nearly 1.8 lakh allopathic doctors across the state will take part in the strike," news agency PTI reported, quoting IMA Maharashtra president Dr Santosh Kadam as saying.

A new government resolution (GR) issued on September 5 confirmed this move, which has angered many allopathic doctors. “Our representatives met the chief minister on Wednesday and gave him a memorandum of our grievances. We are going ahead with the 24-hour strike, which will begin from 8 am on September 18. All doctors, students from government and private hospitals from across the state will participate in this strike,” Dr Kadam added. Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange-Patil Gives Quota Ultimatum to Maharashtra Government, Demands Kunbi Certificates by September 17.

While the medical services may witness a disruption, emergency services will, however, remain operational. Amid the call for the stir, the IMA has sought the immediate withdrawal of the September 5 order by the state government.

