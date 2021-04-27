Mumbai, April 27: In another stunner, Maharashtra COVID-19 fatalities rose to a new peak on Tuesday with deaths crossing the 66,000 mark and case tally shooting past the 44 lakh level, health officials said here. For the second time this week, the state recorded 800 plus deaths, up from the previous high of 832 (April 25) to a staggering 895 now, taking up the toll to 66,179. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Soon Make Decision on Free COVID-19 Vaccines to All Above 18 Years, Says Ajit Pawar.

A day after dipping below 50,000, fresh cases again shot past the 60,000 mark, to 66,358, taking the state tally to 44,10,085. The Mumbai situation remained stable with a marginal increase of new infections to 3,999 from 3,840, taking up the city tally to 635,483. However, Mumbai's daily deaths came down from 71 on Monday to 59, and the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital went up to 12,920. Mumbai Reports 4,014 COVID-19 Infections, 59 Deaths In Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Dropped Below 70,000.

The state death rate remained stable at 1.05 per cent, while the number of active cases dropped from 674,770 to 672,434. On the brighter side, 67,752 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 36,69,548 now, and the recovery rate improved from 82.92 per cent on Monday to 83.21 per cent. The Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - recorded a rise in new cases to 10,031, taking up the tally to 13,35,613 now, and with 118 more deaths, the toll shot up to 22,873.

Of the day's total fatalities, Aurangabad led the state with a shocking 162 deaths, while there were 80 in Pune, 69 in Nashik, 63 in Nagpur, 59 in Mumbai, 47 in Ahmednagar, 36 in Thane, 32 in Osmanabad, 27 each in Latur and Yavatmal, 25 in Nanded, 24 in Solapur, 18 each in Raigad, Satara, Sangli, and Bhandara, 17 in Amravati, 15 each in Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Wardha, and Gadchiroli, 12 in Sindhudurg, 10 each in Jalgaon, Beed, and Washim, eight deaths each in Nandurbar and Chandrapur, seven in Gondia, six each in Kolhapur, Hingoli, and Buldhana, five in Palghar, four in Jalna, two in Akola, and one in Dhule.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation increased to 42,64,936 now, while those shunted to institutional quarantine went down to 30,146.

