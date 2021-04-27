Mumbai, April 27: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon make a decision over whether the state government will conduct the administration of vaccine free of cost to all residents above the age of 18 years under the third phase of the vaccination drive from May 1, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Pawar said, "I have signed a proposal for free vaccines. The chief minister will decide based on the interest of the people. Tomorrow, in the cabinet meeting, we will discuss the issue of global tenders for vaccine procurement." Dr Harsh Vardhan Issues Clarification on Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccination, Says 'Centre Will Give 50% Vaccines Free to States and UTs'.

On Sunday, Maharashtra minority minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik made the announcement of vaccinating all beneficiaries above the age of 18. He had said that the idea was discussed in the state cabinet. He added that global tenders will also be invited for the vaccination process.

Maharashtra reported 48,700 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Monday.

