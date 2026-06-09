Maharashtra Shocker: Man Strangles Lover's Husband in Beed, Tells Her 'Program OK' After Murder; 3 Arrested

What initially appeared to be a fatal roadside accident in Maharashtra's Beed district has turned out to be a planned murder, police officials confirmed. The victim, identified as Kiran Sonawane, was discovered dead beneath his two-wheeler. A subsequent police investigation revealed that Sonawane was strangled to death by his wife, Priyanka, and her lover, who allegedly viewed him as an obstacle to their relationship. Three suspects are currently in police custody.

The Murder Plot and 'Program OK' Sign-off

According to investigators, the crime was executed by Priyanka’s lover, Dashrath Pardeshi, and his friend, Dheeraj Yede. On the night of the incident, the two men allegedly strangled Sonawane before placing his body beneath his motorcycle on the roadside to stage the scene as a traffic mishap. Maharashtra Shocker: Child Electrocuted in Thane’s Wagle Estate, Locals Allege Negligence Over Exposed Electric Cables.

Following the execution of the plan, Pardeshi reportedly placed a phone call to Priyanka to confirm the deed, using the phrase "program OK" to signal that the operation was complete.

Autopsy Report of Deceased Man Raises Suspicions

While the scene was staged to mimic a road accident, the condition of the body immediately raised red flags for the responding officers. A subsequent post-mortem examination confirmed the investigators' suspicions, establishing the official cause of death as strangulation rather than trauma from a vehicular crash. Following the autopsy results, the local police launched a technical investigation, analysing call detail records and mobile tower locations to trace the suspects. Mumbai Shocker: One Dead, 3 Injured After 2 Men Allegedly Launch Knife Attack Following Dispute at Kurar Rickshaw Stand.

Accused Arrested in Panvel

The breakthrough in the case came after a five-day investigation. Police tracked the three accused to Panvel, a city in the Navi Mumbai region, where they had allegedly fled to hide after the crime. All three were arrested and face murder charges. During interrogation, a history of domestic discord emerged. Investigators noted that allegations of harassment had been levelled against Sonawane by his wife, which police believe served as a contributing factor in the formulation of the murder plot. The three accused remain in custody as the legal proceedings continue.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).