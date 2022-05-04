Thane, May 3: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has earned Rs 5 lakh in revenue after making pet licence mandatory last month. Last month, the city's veterinary department sent notices to housing societies across the city to obtain a licence in order to own a pet.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, a licence in order to own a pet has been made mandatory by the civic body. Officials from the civic body said that the laws existed before, however, they were not followed.

At present, the civic body has appointed additional staff under the veterinary department in order to complete the registration process. According to the law, the civic body can seize pets if the owner does not have a proper licence.

Dr. Kshama Sikandar, a veterinary officer of TMC said, "Obtaining a licence will help the civic body understand the number of pets in the city and make necessary provisions and facilities. As of now, we are providing licences after checking whether all necessary vaccinations for the pet have been completed."

He further added, "We shall gradually start levying a penalty on those who have not completed the registration process or not obtained a licence."

