Maharashtra's COVID-19 Cases Increase to 225, 42 Test Reports Awaited in Mumbai

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 31: The number of COVID-19 positive cases increased to 225 on Tuesday, while 42 cases announced by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) have yet to be confirmed by lab reports, officials said.

Tuesday's new infectees include one in Mumbai, two each in Pune and Buldhana, besides 42 other positive cases announced by the MCGM on Monday whose test reports are awaited. Nizamuddin Markaz Event: 24 Tested Positive For Coronavirus, 300 Sent to Hospital, 700 to Quarantine Centres, Says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The state has so far notched 10 COVID-19 deaths, including 8 in Mumbai, and one each in Pune and Buldhana, and Mumbai continues to lead in the number of positive cases at over 125 followed by Pune, Thane and Sangli.